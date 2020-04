Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in North Topeka that left one person dead.

TPD Lt. Steve Roth said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of NE Quincy.

He said officers found one victim, who passed away.

Roth said no other details would be released at this time, so as not to interfere with their ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will update information as it is received.