Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Prepares for drivers returning to the road



As COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted, law enforcement is reminding drivers the same rules apply to the road as they did before the pandemic.

“Shawnee Sheriff along with a lot of law enforcement agencies have never left the road,” Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said Thursday.

“All through this pandemic we haven't missed a day of work and our guys have been out there on the street everyday doing what we do so we ask you to be safe and remind you to obey the laws."

The reminder comes as a study from AAA finds drivers who have been in a crash within the past two years are likely to repeat their risky behavior including texting while driving and driving while drowsy.

The return to the road also coincides with what Sheriff Hill calls the “100 Deadliest Days” of the road, the period from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day.

Hill says impaired driving is one reason for the increase in fatalities.

"We do have a DUI program we will be enforcing, DUI checkpoints and our detectives are mindful and aware of the indicators of DUI drivers so we encourage everyone to be safe and look out for other people on the road.”

Those same safe driving practices should be applied all the time.

"It's very important that you know to be safe while you drive, don't text while you drive all the normal stuff we say all year round we just encourage people to be safe and obey the traffic laws."

This is also the opportunity to be a smart passenger.

"It just takes a split second to have an accident out on the highway so as a passenger in those cars, be mindful of that and help your driver pay attention because your life is also on the line there."

The Sheriff’s office adds it is everyone’s responsibility to be a defensive driver and be aware of others driving distracted.