Salvation Army receives funds to serve KS veterans

The Salvation Army Social Services for Veterans and their Families (SSVF) has announced new funding from the government's CARES Act.

The SSVF team will receive over $1.5 million for the Kansas and Western Missouri Division to help veterans who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will go towards providing services for eligible Veteran households such as the ability to use hotels as alternative shelter, extended rent and utility assistance, and waving certain eligibility requirements.