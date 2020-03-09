Police: Fight over parking spot led to deadly mall shooting

Atlanta police say a fight over a parking spot led to the fatal shooting of a man outside a high-end shopping mall.

News outlets report two groups of people in separate vehicles got into an argument at Lenox Mall on Sunday. The groups went inside but the fight escalated when they came back out. A man was shot in the head and died at the scene. Four suspects got into a crash while trying to leave the mall. All four got out and ran but an officer captured one suspect. This is the fourth shooting in four months at the mall.