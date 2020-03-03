Police: 4-year-old boy dies after father beats him with guitar

Police in Arizona said a 4-year-old boy died after his father beat him with a guitar.

An officer who responded to the scene fatally shot the father during a struggle.

The incident happened at a home in Clarkdale around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic disturbance. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Hernandez Lord struck his 4-year-old son multiple times in the head with a guitar, causing numerous skull fractures. Lord also struck his 51-year-old mother in the head, fracturing her skull.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation and deployed a Taser on Lord, but it was ineffective. As police repeatedly tried to calm him down, Lord allegedly grabbed a knife and used it to threaten the officers. Police said he then charged at one of them. An officer then shot Lord, who died at the scene. His 4-year-old son was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday.

The condition of the suspect's mother was not released.