One injured in shooting on SE Locust

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries related to a shooting in the 1100 block of Southeast Locust Sunday evening.

Topeka police officers responded to a call about a shooting and were able to locate the 22-year-old victim in a vehicle on 10th and Topeka en route to the hospital. They sent medical response teams to the victim and an ambulance transported him to the hospital.

According to a witness, the man looked to be shot in the shoulder but was able to walk.

We have crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.