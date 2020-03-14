Manhattan Public Library temporarily closes

The Manhattan Public Library will be temporarily closed to the

public until March 30, 2020.

The Manhattan Public Library says the following:

-Items currently checked out will not be due until April 15, 2020. No fines will be accrued.

-Items you currently have on hold, will be held for you until Monday, April 6.

-You do not need to return items, but if you want to, the outside book drops will be open.

-Book donations will not be accepted until further notice.

-Library programs are cancelled until the library reopens on March 30, 2020.

-Meeting room reservations by outside groups between March 15 and March 29 will be cancelled.

-New meeting room reservations will not be accepted until after April 30.

The Manhattan Public Library staff will be available to answer questions by phone at (785) 776-4741 or chat, Monday through

Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find more information and updates about library services here.