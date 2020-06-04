Man killed Wednesday while working on semi on western Kansas highway

A Texas man was killed early Wednesday when he was run over by the semi-trailer he was working on along a highway in western Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday on K-4 highway, about a quarter-mile east of K-23 highway in Lane County. The location was about a half-mile west of Shields.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Charles D. Twa, 55, Sabinal. Texas, was manually locking the rear steering pin onto the 2017 International semi-trailer as it was stopped on K-4 highway..

The patrol said the semi's driver, Jesse A. Miller, 51, of Fort Worth, Texas, exited the truck for an unknown reason, then got back into the vehicle and received the "all clear" from the lead vehicle, not knowing Twa was still under the semi.

Twa was fatally injured as the semi began to move. The patrol said Twa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller, who the patrol said was wearing a seat belt, was reported uninjured.

