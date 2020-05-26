Kansas Health Infrastructure Ranks 8th in the Nation for COVID-19

A study from WalletHub found Kansas with the eighth best Health Infrastucture for COVID-19 in the United States.

Within the study, Kansas ranks sixth for public hospiral system quality and number of hospital beds per capita, 15th for emergency centers and services per Capita, 19th for Public Health Emergency Preparedness Funding per capita and 27th for the state’s share of uninsured population.

Stormont Vail Hospital President and CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said his team monitored COVID-19 early on and developed a frequent and transparent communication system on actions taken by the hospital to make sure the public.

“Very early in the crisis watching carefully what was developing in China and instituting an incident command structure and we also developed a commitment around our communication,” Kenagy said Tuesday.

“Part of our thinking really was if it got to a point where we were experiencing something like in New York or other places that were significantly challenged that our patients, our community would want to know those numbers and want to know what's going on to help alleviate some of the fear that might develop."

Kenagy said one way to improve health infrastructure statewide is to expand Medicaid.

"In light of the high levels of unemployment, people are going to run out of their health insurance coverage they get it for a certain period of time after they become unemmployed but after that it runs out and there will be a large number of people in our state and our community that will not have health insurance coverage."

Kenagy said in preparations for a potential second wave of the virus the hospital staffers won't be scrambling to protect staff and patients, giving one of the biggest challenges early in the pandemic was garnering personal protective equipment.

“One of the things we have set as a goal to be prepared in the event of a second wave is to have on hand a 90 day supply of PPE required so we do not want to be in the situation again where we were searching everyday for sources of PPE,”

"We have an engaged workforce that are ready to take care of patients, we have not had anywhere near the number we thought we might; we are ready and able and confident and feel safe in taking care of these patients but it does require PPE so we will not be caught short of PPE."

In a post-COVID world, Kenagy said Stormont can only measure success as it is linked to the city and the state.

"Stormont Vail can be a part of making sure that we treat these people with COVID-19 the best that we can and that we lend our support to limiting the spread of the virus and that we lend all the support that we can to opening the economy then we'll all be successful."