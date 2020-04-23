HOST Program helps 30 more Shawnee Co. small businesses

The HOST Relief Program delivered donations to 30 more Shawnee County small businesses. According to a news release, the businesses collectively received $120,000 in new relief distribution.

This brings the total amount of small businesses helped from the HOST Program to 70 since it was launched to provide emergency relief funding to local business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HOST Relief Program was formed by the Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka and is funded through private donors.

With Thursday’s report, the GTP says $655,000 have been raised through the program to purchase gift cards from local businesses and distributed to furloughed workers in Shawnee County.

