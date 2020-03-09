2020 KCCEOA Scholarship applications due Mar. 30

The deadline to apply for the 2020 Kansas County Clerks' and Election Officials' Association (KCCEOA) scholarships is Monday, March 30th.

The scholarships are available to high school seniors who plan to attend a college or university in Kansas and college freshmen or sophomores currently attending a Kansas college or university. The scholarships are available to those majoring in Journalism, Political Science, Business or Communications.

The scholarship committee will be awarding the $500 scholarships at the May KCCEOA conference and winners will be notified in mid-May.

Applications are available online here.