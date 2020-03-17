Stormont Vail offering call before you go drive-through coronavirus testing

Stormont Vail is offering a call ahead drive-through testing site for those who need to be tests for the coronavirus.

Starting March 17, patients who have followed the Call Before You Go algorithm and meet the criteria for testing but do not need to be hospitalized will be asked to go for drive-through testing at a temporary Stormont Vail Express Care location at 920 SW Washburn.

The Corporate View Express Care location will be closed as staff will be at this new location.

Routine visits and elective procedures for patients 65 and older or with a history of heart disease, lung disease or diabetes will be postponed until at least May 15.

If a patient needs to be seen they can contact the office and Stormont Vail will make an effort to provide care virtually.