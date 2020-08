TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka/Shawnee County National Night Out has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The event, which aims to strengthen police-community relations, was scheduled for October 10.

National Night Out Program Coordinator Judy Wilson said the Shawnee Regional Prevention and Recovery Services, the not-for-profit health organization that puts on the event, is already planning the 2021 celebration.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.