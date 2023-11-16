Dillons to sell affordable Thanksgiving feast to benefit families in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is offering its zero-compromise Freshgiving: A Thanksgiving Feast.

Customers may receive a holiday basket that includes items for less than $5 a person-more affordable than last year. This feast includes a pumpkin pie, turkey, and fresh sides.

Beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the North Topeka Dillons, prices will be lower than last year and Dillons will share a holiday donation with Harvesters for $15,000 to provide fresh proteins to families in need throughout the holidays.

“Thanksgiving is a special time to reflect and share gratitude with friends and family while enjoying a full plate of turkey day favorites,” said Sheila Regehr, Corporate Affairs Manager. “This year, Dillons is continuing to bring more to the table for less, especially with fresh holiday staples. We are looking forward to serving our Kansas customers this holiday season.”

Shop these holiday favorites, which will feed 10 people, all under $5 per person:

Customers can also look forward to more savings such as the 5x digital event that began Nov. 15. This digital event allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times, a special holiday spend-and-earn discount, 4X fuel points Fridays and on gift card purchases.

Anyone looking for holiday cooking inspiration may consider checking out Dillons blog, The Fresh Lane or if you want to avoid spending all your time in the kitchen cooking, Home Chef offers heat-and-eat Thanksgiving meals and sides at all Dillons stores.

Customers may shop in stores, order delivery or pickup using Boost by Dillons.