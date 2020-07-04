LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 150 Lawrence businesses and organizations lept to take the Lawrence Promise.

The Lawrence organization, eXplore Lawrence, says over 150 businesses and organizations have taken the Lawrence Promise, a commitment to keeping residents, employees and visitors safe from COVID-19.

The organization says committing to the Lawrence Promise means:

adhering to all federal, state, and local public health mandates including:

creating transmission barriers

implementing enhanced sanitation procedures

promoting health screening measures for employees and volunteers

following industry-specific best practices related to COVID-19

making themselves available to speak about questions and concerns

According to eXplore Lawrence those that sign the promise may display the Lawrence Promise Seal. Residents that see the seal can rest easy knowing practices are in place to protect the surrounding community.

The Lawrence Promise says the largest organization to sign the promise is Lawrence Pubic Schools.

The organization says it has created a promise for individuals as well. Over 100 residents have already committed to the following practices:

cleaning their hands often

avoiding close contact with others

covering their mouth and nose when around others

staying home when sick

covering coughs and sneezes

According to eXplore Lawrence, the Lawrence Promise has been sponsored by them, the Chamber of Lawrence, Downtown Lawrence Inc. and the Lawrence Restaurant Association with the support of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.

