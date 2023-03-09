TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -You can’t help if severe weather damages your roof. But, you can help which roofing company repairs your home, to make sure you aren’t getting scammed.

“We register all legit roofers in the state of Kansas, now being a registered roofer doesn’t mean we endorse the roofer, it means the roofer has workers compliance, has insurance and also has a registered agent with the Secretary of State,” Fran Oleen. Kansas Deputy Attorney General.

Oleen says recommendations are okay, but it is wise to gather multiple estimates before hiring a company and do not go with a company if they demand these things:

“Any sense of urgency, “We’re having a sale, this has to be done today”, anyone that says it has to be done today, that’s a big red flag. Anyone that comes to your door in an unmarked van, that should give you some concern. We see folks that pay in cash or that pay the full amount up front, that should never happen,” she says.

If a community faces a disaster and people look to donate to a charity, scammers are on that as well.

Charities aren’t required to register with the AG’s office, so it’s up to you to ask the tough questions.

“Ask the charities name, scam charities will use a name that sounds a lot like a legit charity to throw you off, so get the name and the address. If they don’t want to give you an address or don’t want you to send a check, that is a big red flag. The other thing to ask is if the donation is tax deductible, it should be if they are a legit charity.”

As an extra precaution, ask where your money is going.

“The biggest question to ask is “How much of my donation goes to the telemarketer and how much of my donation actually goes to the mission of this charity?”.

To find a list of registered Kansas companies, click here.