Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs is now offering all dine-in and pick up customers wearing masks a free cookie through July 12.

“These are tough times for everyone and Goodcents wants to thank our customers for doing their part to keep our restaurants and communities safe,” says Chief Marketing Officer Arielle Long-Seabra.

The sandwich chain says the majority of its 66 locations are in areas requiring face coverings under local ordinances, however, the offer will still run at all locations.

“We hope a free cookie helps sweeten the deal for our guests,” says Long-Seabra.

Goodcents says all locations adhere to CDC guidelines and local ordinances, which include conducting employee wellness checks, rigorous handwashing, social distancing and consistent and robust cleaning and disinfecting. In addition, sneeze guards have been erected and employees are required to wear masks.

For more information on How Goodcents is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic visit its website.

