TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 has claimed a former Kansas Supreme Court Justice.

According to an obituary, Hon. Tyler Lockett died Saturday at a local hospital at the age of 87.

Lockett grew up in Wichita and graduated from Washburn law school in 1962.

Before that, Lockett served four years in the US Navy as a pilot and air intelligence officer.

Judge Lockett was presiding judge of the Criminal Department for the Sedgwick County District Court in 1983 when Governor John Carlin appointed him to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Lockett retired in 2002.

Services are scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020, 1 p.m. at Topeka Presbyterian Church and will be streamed online here: https://iframe.dacast.com/b/173400/c/552656

