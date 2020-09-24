TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Biscuit is coming to Topeka!

The breakfast chain is making headway on its Topeka location, which will open at the end of October.

The Big Biscuit opened its first restaurant in 2011 in Overland Park, and has since opened 15 additional locations across Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Manager Scott Jayne says he is conducting open interviews for all positions on Friday, September 25 and Monday, September 28 from 6:30 am to 2:30 pm at their location on 2815 Wanamaker Rd.

