Washburn’s Jack Bachelor tabbed as MIAA Athlete of the Week

Washburn's Jack Bachelor
Washburn's Jack Bachelor
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural product has been awfully impressive in his first season with the Ichabods.

Bachelor averaged 18 points, four assists and three rebounds in two games coming off the bench last week as Washburn picked up wins over No. 12 Central Oklahoma and Newman.

Bachelor scored 19 points against the Bronchos and 17 points against the Jets. In that Central Oklahoma game, scored five of the six points down the stretch to secure the victory.

Bachelor is averaging 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He’s started in two games and played in 11 averaging just under 25 minutes a game.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
Winter Storm Warning Northeast Kansas
Heaviest Snow & Wind Gusts 30 To 50MPH Tonight
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife

Latest News

KU K-state basketball
KU men, K-State women fall in AP Poll
Hunter Dickinson and Ayoka Lee each were named the AP National Player of the Week.
Dickinson, Lee rack up Big 12 honors
Final US Open Cup 2023
Arrowhead Stadium to host Sporting KC game against Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, center right, celebrates with teammate...
Chiefs to play Wild Card game on Saturday against Miami