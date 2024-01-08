Washburn’s Jack Bachelor tabbed as MIAA Athlete of the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural product has been awfully impressive in his first season with the Ichabods.

Bachelor averaged 18 points, four assists and three rebounds in two games coming off the bench last week as Washburn picked up wins over No. 12 Central Oklahoma and Newman.

Bachelor scored 19 points against the Bronchos and 17 points against the Jets. In that Central Oklahoma game, scored five of the six points down the stretch to secure the victory.

Bachelor is averaging 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He’s started in two games and played in 11 averaging just under 25 minutes a game.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.