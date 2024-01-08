Warming centers open as snow pelts Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As snow pelts Northeast Kansas, various warming centers have opened to keep those in need of shelter warm and safe.

The City of Emporia announced on Monday, Jan. 8, that a winter weather advisory from the U.S National Weather Service in Topeka has pushed it to open winter weather warming centers for those in need of shelter. Those locations are as follows:

Emporia Police Department, 518 Mechanic St. - The lobby is open to those in need of shelter from severe cold temperatures. Pets are welcomed if they are controlled by the owner.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 425 Mechanic St. - The lobby is open to those in need of shelter from severe cold temperatures. Pets are welcomed if they are controlled by the owner.

As a winter storm continues to move into the area, more warming centers are expected to open.

