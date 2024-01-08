Warming centers open as snow pelts Northeast Kansas

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As snow pelts Northeast Kansas, various warming centers have opened to keep those in need of shelter warm and safe.

The City of Emporia announced on Monday, Jan. 8, that a winter weather advisory from the U.S National Weather Service in Topeka has pushed it to open winter weather warming centers for those in need of shelter. Those locations are as follows:

  • Emporia Police Department, 518 Mechanic St. - The lobby is open to those in need of shelter from severe cold temperatures. Pets are welcomed if they are controlled by the owner.
  • Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 425 Mechanic St. - The lobby is open to those in need of shelter from severe cold temperatures. Pets are welcomed if they are controlled by the owner.

As a winter storm continues to move into the area, more warming centers are expected to open.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife
A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY

Latest News

FILE
Topeka Police Chief urges community members to apply for Citizens Academy
Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday morning at S.W. 17th and Wanamaker in west...
Police respond to two-vehicle crash they witnessed Monday morning in west Topeka
The Topeka Police Department posts the colors for the Chiefs game on Dec. 31, 2023.
Topeka Police post colors at Chiefs NYE game for first time in 10 years
FILE
Law enforcement warns against travel as Kansans prepare for winter storm
FILE
Pair of earthquakes rattle South-Central Kansas to begin 2024