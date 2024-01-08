Vacation ends early for 5 on hunting trip when drugs found in Cottonwood Falls

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five men from Louisiana on a hunting trip in Kansas may have extended their stay as four of them remain behind bars.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 336 on Highway 50. The stop led to an application for a search warrant at a home in Cottonwood Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the warrant was approved and illegal narcotics were found. As a result, five men were arrested:

Christopher Phillips, 24, of Baton Rouge, La. Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of drug paraphernalia for planting or harvesting less than 5 marijuana plants Interference with an investigation Transporting an open container

Robert Phillips, 30, of Baton Rouge, La. Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Interference with an investigation

Webb Phillips, 27, of Baton Roge, La. Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Interference with an investigation

Hayden Lowery, 23, of Baton Rouge, La. Possession of depressants Possession of drug paraphernalia Transporting an open container

Max Grabert, 24, of New Iberia, La. Possession of a hallucinogenic drug Possession of opiates Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Interference with an investigation No drug tax stamp



The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation was a joint operation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as the five were in the Sunflower State on a hunting trip.

As of Monday, Robert Phillips had bonded out of custody while all others remained behind bars.

