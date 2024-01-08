Vacation ends early for 5 on hunting trip when drugs found in Cottonwood Falls

From left to right: Christopher Phillips, Robert Phillips, Webb Phillips, Hayden Lowery, Max...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five men from Louisiana on a hunting trip in Kansas may have extended their stay as four of them remain behind bars.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 336 on Highway 50. The stop led to an application for a search warrant at a home in Cottonwood Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the warrant was approved and illegal narcotics were found. As a result, five men were arrested:

  • Christopher Phillips, 24, of Baton Rouge, La.
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia for planting or harvesting less than 5 marijuana plants
    • Interference with an investigation
    • Transporting an open container
  • Robert Phillips, 30, of Baton Rouge, La.
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Interference with an investigation
  • Webb Phillips, 27, of Baton Roge, La.
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Interference with an investigation
  • Hayden Lowery, 23, of Baton Rouge, La.
    • Possession of depressants
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Transporting an open container
  • Max Grabert, 24, of New Iberia, La.
    • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
    • Possession of opiates
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Interference with an investigation
    • No drug tax stamp

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation was a joint operation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as the five were in the Sunflower State on a hunting trip.

As of Monday, Robert Phillips had bonded out of custody while all others remained behind bars.

