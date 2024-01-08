Vacation ends early for 5 on hunting trip when drugs found in Cottonwood Falls
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five men from Louisiana on a hunting trip in Kansas may have extended their stay as four of them remain behind bars.
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 336 on Highway 50. The stop led to an application for a search warrant at a home in Cottonwood Falls.
The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the warrant was approved and illegal narcotics were found. As a result, five men were arrested:
- Christopher Phillips, 24, of Baton Rouge, La.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of drug paraphernalia for planting or harvesting less than 5 marijuana plants
- Interference with an investigation
- Transporting an open container
- Robert Phillips, 30, of Baton Rouge, La.
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Interference with an investigation
- Webb Phillips, 27, of Baton Roge, La.
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Interference with an investigation
- Hayden Lowery, 23, of Baton Rouge, La.
- Possession of depressants
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Transporting an open container
- Max Grabert, 24, of New Iberia, La.
- Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
- Possession of opiates
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Interference with an investigation
- No drug tax stamp
The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation was a joint operation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as the five were in the Sunflower State on a hunting trip.
As of Monday, Robert Phillips had bonded out of custody while all others remained behind bars.
