Topeka Rescue Mission to open warming center

FILE
FILE(wibw)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission will open a warming center to help people who are unsheltered get out of the winter weather.

LaManda Broyles, TRM executive director, said the combination of rain and snow coupled with falling temperatures create a potentially deadly situation for people who have no heat source. She said outreach teams were out last week, distributing items like hats and gloves, and encouraging people to pay attention to the forecast.

Broyles said TRM’s warming center will open at 8 p.m. Monday at 206 NW Norris, which is their warehouse location. TRM previously opened a warming center at that location during a December 2022 cold snap.

Community support is requested for the effort. Broyles said they need donations of individual snacks and drinks. Those may be brought to 401 NW Norris before 4 p.m. Monday. After 4 p.m., bring them to 206 NW Norris.

TRM also needs volunteers for various tasks at the warming center. Specific duties and shifts to sign up can be found HERE for 4-hour shifts and HERE for 8-hour shifts.

