Topeka Police post colors at Chiefs NYE game for first time in 10 years

The Topeka Police Department says its Honor Guard had the pleasure of posting the colors at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

TPD told 13 NEWS its Honor Guard consists of 20 members and depending on the event, 4 to 6 of them post colors at an event. That includes one person to post the American flag and one to post the Kansas flag, sometimes, however, other flags are flown based on circumstances.

For instance, at the Chiefs game, the American flag, Kansas flag, Missouri flag and the Topeka Police Department flag were all flown. TPD noted that the group also includes two members who carry rifles to serve as cover for the flags.

The Topeka Police Department posts the colors for the Chiefs game on Dec. 31, 2023. (Topeka Police Department)

According to department officials, it had been nearly a decade since TPD had the honor of posting the colors at a Chiefs game. More frequently, the Honor Guard is called to post the colors at Kansas City Royals or Sporting KC events.

TPD indicated that the Honor Guard also includes a Pipe and Drum Corps with two bagpipes, two snare drums and a bass drum. The Honor Guard and Pipe Drum Corps post the colors and perform at sporting events, ceremonies, funerals, memorial services, Veteran’s Day events and more.

“As a veteran now serving with the Topeka Police Department’s Honor Guard, I am proud and honored to carry our nation’s colors that I fought for and continue to fight for every day as a detective with the Topeka Police Department,” said Detective Josh Fowler. “Serving on the Honor Guard reminds me of the sacrifice of those who have paid the ultimate price to protect our country and our city. It is also an amazing opportunity to provide grieving families with comfort after suffering the loss of a loved one. The Honor Guard is a team and a family with one shared focus: to provide a professional service that is not about the individual members of the unit but about the service and duty we have to our department, the community, our state, and our country.”

The Chiefs went on to bring home a victory with a 25-17 win over the Bengals that night. The outcome ranked Kansas City as the 3-seed as the NFL heads into playoffs.

