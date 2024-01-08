Topeka Police Chief urges community members to apply for Citizens Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles has urged Capital City community members to apply for the upcoming Spring Citizens Academy.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Monday, Jan. 8, that it is now accepting applications for the 49th Citizens Academy. This will mark the 28th year the popular bi-annual program has been offered.

TPD noted that classes will be held between 6 and 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings starting Feb. 29 through May 16. Those who attend will be exposed to the challenges faced by law enforcement and learn how the department meets them. Participants will learn about different aspects of TPD including but not limited to:

Field operations

Criminal investigations

Community outreach

Crisis negotiations

Bomb disposal

Crime scene investigation

Additionally, the Department indicated that there will be two optional sessions that will include a tour of the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, demonstrations from the K-9 unit and the chance to participate in various hands-on training scenarios and demonstrations.

Once the course is completed, TPD said participants will graduate with a certificate of attendance.

“The ability of the police department to effectively serve and protect the Capital City requires the collaboration and trust of educated and knowledgeable citizens,” said Chief Bryan Wheeles. “The Citizens Academy is a way to introduce you to the inner workings of and demands placed on the Topeka Police Department. I encourage everyone to participate in the academy to learn more about how you can help TPD prevent and solve crime in the community we all call our home.

Those 18 and older who are interested may fill out and submit an application HERE.

