Topeka area services assuage fears of closures as winter storm expected

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a winter storm is expected to hit the Topeka area late Monday morning, some services have attempted to assuage fears of closures.

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste warned residents on Sunday evening, Jan. 7, that while residents cannot ensure the safety of their mailboxes while snow impacts the area, they can ensure their trash toters are safe.

Solid Waste officials have recommended keeping toters up on the curb to ensure they are not out on the street and impacting the ability of snow plows in the area.

“If the road conditions in your neighborhood do not allow us to get there safely, we will get there when conditions allow,” said a department spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Topeka Metro ensured that busses will remain in service on Monday unless conditions deteriorate. While a winter storm is expected to impact the area starting mid-way through Monday morning into Tuesday, the bus service rarely shuts down.

Topeka Metro has warned riders to be ready at their bus stop. If concerns arise, the DoubleMap real-time tracker app on cell phones has been recommended. Those without the ability to reach the app may also call or text 785-333-1113 for arrival times.

While the busses will remain running, Topeka Metro did warn that snow may impact their ability to show up to stops on time.

“Our priority is keeping our operators, passengers and others safe,” said a Topeka Metro spokesperson.

Any future closure of Topeka Metro can be found on their Facebook page HERE.

To see a complete list of area closings, click HERE.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife
A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY

Latest News

FILE
Build up of carbon chemicals leads to Emporia chimney fire
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Three people were taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka after an illegal U-turn on I-70 left...
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
A new resale store, “Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop”, has recently opened in Topeka.
A new Topeka shop gives back to local animal humane groups