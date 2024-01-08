Topeka area services assuage fears of closures as winter storm expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a winter storm is expected to hit the Topeka area late Monday morning, some services have attempted to assuage fears of closures.

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste warned residents on Sunday evening, Jan. 7, that while residents cannot ensure the safety of their mailboxes while snow impacts the area, they can ensure their trash toters are safe.

Solid Waste officials have recommended keeping toters up on the curb to ensure they are not out on the street and impacting the ability of snow plows in the area.

“If the road conditions in your neighborhood do not allow us to get there safely, we will get there when conditions allow,” said a department spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Topeka Metro ensured that busses will remain in service on Monday unless conditions deteriorate. While a winter storm is expected to impact the area starting mid-way through Monday morning into Tuesday, the bus service rarely shuts down.

Topeka Metro has warned riders to be ready at their bus stop. If concerns arise, the DoubleMap real-time tracker app on cell phones has been recommended. Those without the ability to reach the app may also call or text 785-333-1113 for arrival times.

While the busses will remain running, Topeka Metro did warn that snow may impact their ability to show up to stops on time.

“Our priority is keeping our operators, passengers and others safe,” said a Topeka Metro spokesperson.

Any future closure of Topeka Metro can be found on their Facebook page HERE.

To see a complete list of area closings, click HERE.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.