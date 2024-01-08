Snow/Rain begins Monday Morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow/Rain will move through NE Kansas beginning Monday morning. Snow will be lighter on Tuesday, but with strong winds that will blow snow/result visibility greatly. Conditions will become calmer by Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Below are statements issued by the National Weather Service in Topeka.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. The highest amounts are likely to occur near the Nebraska border. North to northwest winds could gust around 45 MPH from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Kansas.

WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Drifting of the snow is possible.

Stay tuned to WIBW online and on air for the latest updates on this snowstorm.

