Snow begins falling mid-morning Monday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wet snow began falling mid-morning Monday in the Topeka vicinity.

Traffic was moving smoothly around 10:35 a.m. Monday on major streets in west Topeka.

However, snow was beginning to accumulate in places and some of the streets had slushy conditions.

In other areas in the 13 viewing area, several slide-offs were reported and some roadways -- including K-99 highway near Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County -- were reported snow-covered with limited visibility in the area.

