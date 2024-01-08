Robbery put to an end by Topekan who detained suspect until police arrived

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night attempted robbery was put to an end by a Topeka resident who detained him until police could arrive.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the Walgreens at 1001 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an armed Topekan detained the suspect before they arrived. It was alleged that Edward C. Beddingfield Jr., 40, of Topeka, had threatened people at the store and had stolen items.

Beddingfield was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Interference with law enforcement

Theft

As of Monday, Beddingfield remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond with a court appearance set for 1 p.m. on March 14.

