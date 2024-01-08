Robbery put to an end by Topekan who detained suspect until police arrived

Edward Beddingfield
Edward Beddingfield(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night attempted robbery was put to an end by a Topeka resident who detained him until police could arrive.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, law enforcement officials were called to the Walgreens at 1001 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an armed Topekan detained the suspect before they arrived. It was alleged that Edward C. Beddingfield Jr., 40, of Topeka, had threatened people at the store and had stolen items.

Beddingfield was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Theft

As of Monday, Beddingfield remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond with a court appearance set for 1 p.m. on March 14.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
Winter Storm Warning Northeast Kansas
Heaviest Snow & Wind Gusts 30 To 50MPH Tonight
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning Northeast Kansas
Winter Storm Warning Northeast Kansas
First responders rescue two people trapped in a truck that slid off a highway east of Denison...
2 taken to hospital after truck slides off road, into ravine, trapping them east of Denison
FILE - Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
Corrections officer back on the job after Lansing inmate attacks him
FILE
Attempt to pass semi in the snow leads to collision near Emporia