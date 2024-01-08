Police respond to two-vehicle crash they witnessed Monday morning in west Topeka

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday morning at S.W. 17th and Wanamaker in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police responded to a two-vehicle crash they witnessed Monday morning at a busy intersection in west Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday at S.W. 17th and Wanamaker.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS they were in the vicinity and witnessed the crash between a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 sport utility vehicle and a Chrysler 200 S four-door car.

Both vehicles were damaged but were able to pull into the McDonald’s parking lot at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance crews were on the scene.

However, police said no one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

