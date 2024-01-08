Pair of earthquakes rattle South-Central Kansas to begin 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of earthquakes rattled South-Central Kansas over the weekend as Kansans enjoyed the first weekend of 2024.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the area of Cedar Point. The epicenter was clocked about 6 miles northwest of the city limits.

According to the USGS’s report, this quake shook at a depth of more than 5 miles below the surface. Residents in Marion, Strong City, Humboldt and even Kansas City reported feeling the tremor.

Then, around 10 p.m. on Thursday, another quake - around 2.1 magnitude - shook the town of Cheney. The epicenter was found about 2.5 miles south-southeast of the city limits.

During this report, USGS found the quake to shake at a depth of 3 miles below the surface. However, only the residents of Cheney reported feeling the tremor.

