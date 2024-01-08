One arrested after early-morning chase leads to discovery of Dirty 30 pills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an early-morning chase in Topeka led to the discovery of Dirty 30 pills and a firearm.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, law enforcement officials stopped a black Lincoln MKX with no license plate near NW Grant St. and NW Logan.

After the driver came to a complete stop, the Sheriff’s Office said he jumped out of the car and began to run. After a brief 1-block chase, the driver was brought down and identified as Bryan S. Wurtz Jr., 29, of Topeka.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials said that they found Dirty 30 pills, methamphetamine and a handgun in Wurtz’s possession. Dirty 30 pills are known to contain fentanyl.

As a result, Wurtz was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Distribution of opiates - between 3.5 and 100 grams

Interference with law enforcement - knowingly fleeing by a means other than motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - firearm not used in the commission of a crime

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Operating a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag

Liability coverage required

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Wurtz remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

