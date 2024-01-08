One arrested after barricading himself in Central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he barricaded himself in a Central Topeka home and was found to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The Topeka Police Department says that Lawrence D. Lovejoy, 65, of Topeka, has been arrested and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for an incident that happened over the weekend.

TPD said that just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, law enforcement officials were called to the 1500 block of SW 23rd Park with reports that Lovejoy had been barricaded inside a home. Callers reported that he was armed with a gun and was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police said the Crisis Negotiations and Response Team also responded and attempted to make contact with Lovejoy. A short time later, everyone exited the home and Lovejoy was taken to a local medical care facility.

Upon his release, Lovejoy was booked into jail on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Criminal restraint

Interference with law enforcement

Topeka bench warrant

Jefferson Co. warrant

As of Monday, Lovejoy remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond for the incident, a $1,640 bond for his Topeka warrant and a $1,608 bond for his Jefferson County warrant.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office website indicated that Lovejoy had been wanted for failure to appear.

