A new Topeka shop gives back to local animal humane groups

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new resale store, “Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop”, has recently opened in Topeka.

“The passion behind all this is to help with animal welfare causes. The rescues are doing best they can and the shelters to keep these animals healthy and alive,” said Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop owner Deb Dellere. “It just doesn’t get any easier, so trying to support that in any way I can is my passion.”

Owner of Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop, Deb Dellere, has always had a passion for animals.

That passion came to life when her late father encouraged her to take action for what she loved.

“I have done 20-plus years of yard sales for fundraisers for charitable causes primarily animal welfare groups. When I lived in Manhattan, we did 10 years there at my house on and off,” said Dellere. “I moved to Topeka 10 years ago doing the same thing, supporting the cat association and the humane society here in town. So that’s what my goal is to do. The yard sales are a little bit too hard for me at the time. More heavy and more lifting so I decided to make it into a little shop instead.”

Ninety percent of Dellere’s fundraising has gone to local animal humane groups.

“The two organizations I’ve chosen to support are the Cat Association which I’ve been doing yard sale for about 10 years now,” said Dellere. “Also [Helping Hands] Humane Society here in town is huge and they need all the help they can get as well.”

Opening Dec. 10., the store has a variety of donated items for sale.

“I’m working full time still and not retired yet. were open on the weekends only here. I’ll be in most of the time unless I need a break,” said Dellere. “If I’m ill, I’ll have a volunteer. We’re open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..”

Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop is located at 901 SW Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66606.

