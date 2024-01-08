Monday forecast: Heavy snow to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intense storm system will be impacting the state to begin the week that will include a rain/snow mix early Monday eventually changing to all snow as the storm system pushes the snow out by midday Tuesday. Don’t be fooled once the snow pushes out Tuesday because strong winds will continue leading to blowing snow and continued hazardous travel conditions.

Taking Action:

Depending how quickly the rain/snow mix changes over to snow will depend on how much snow eventually accumulates with this storm system. Regardless, use extreme caution on the roads and if you don’t have to be out, stay home. Latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.gov/@-99.86957,38.77164,7?show=winterDriving Get the latest closing here: https://www.wibw.com/weather/closings/ Remember if you don’t have your log-in information to post the closing yourself please email close@wibw.com. Do NOT email or contact the weather department, we are too busy with the forecast and there are others ready to assist you if needed on any closing troubleshooting. Get ready for arctic air by the end of next week through early next week. Subzero wind chills will of course be a factor. There will also be a few more chances of snow toward the end of the week and Sunday night so keep checking back for updates on that as well.

The highest snowfall totals with the system today and tomorrow will be north of I-70. The forecast could still change for areas along and south of I-70 based on how quickly the rain/snow mix changes over to snow. Otherwise not only will the concern be on the overall high snowfall totals but the amount of wind there will be. For the majority of the time winds will gust 20-35 mph but late tonight into tomorrow morning, gusts will be more in the 40-50 mph range!! This will be particularly dangerous especially as snow continues to fall leading to near zero visibility. Not a good idea to be on the roads!!

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Rain/snow mix this morning changing over to snow by this afternoon. Don’t be surprised if you hear rumbles of thunder especially this morning! Temperatures will remain steady in the mid-upper 30s this morning, gradually cooling this afternoon. Winds SE 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Snow continues. Lows in the low 20s in north-central KS with most spots in the mid-upper 20s. Winds E/NW 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow mainly in the morning, decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NW 20-30, gusts around 45 mph.

While there are a few models indicating some flurries Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will keep it dry for now but don’t be surprised if there is a snow chance put in the forecast during this time. A better chance for more snow moves through Thursday night into at least Friday morning. Temperatures throughout this time will be cold before the arctic front pushes through by Friday.

Arctic air will be settling in on Friday and sticking around through early next week with another chance of snow possible by Sunday night.

Zone 2 is the most uncertain depending on the changeover to all snow whether snowfall totals would be closer to 3" or 6" (WIBW)

