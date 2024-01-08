License plate redo cost Kansas $130K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers shelled out more than $130,000 for a new license plate design that never hit the streets.

The Kansas Dept. of Revenue provided the figure late Friday, Jan. 5, in response to a Kansas Open Records request 13 NEWS filed Nov. 29. The request stemmed from the state going back to the drawing board for a new license plate design when their initial choice sparked backlash. Many - including Gov. Laura Kelly - compared the much maligned yellow and black combination to a design more to the liking of the University of Missouri.

The Revenue Department says it paid 130,762.40 for one order of reflective sheeting and the cylinders needed to produce the original design. They say no license plates were produced during the process.

13 NEWS also requested any costs associated with design development. The Revenue Department’s response did not state if that was included in the figure provided. A news release announcing five finalists for the new design stated the state paid “no additional costs for designing the new license plate options” as it was covered under existing contracts with Kansas-based firms. The five designs were created by Mammoth Creative Co.

Kansans voted among the five finalists. The winning design features the Kansas Statehouse dome within a cutout of the state and a yellow, white, and blue gradient background.

