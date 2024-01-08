Law enforcement warns against travel as Kansans prepare for winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As rain falls on the Capital City, further west, snow is beginning to accumulate, and local law enforcement officials have warned drivers against traveling through the state.
Trooper Tod with the Kansas Highway Patrol took to Facebook on Sunday to warn those who planned to travel through Kansas on Monday and Tuesday to reschedule. A major winter storm with blizzard conditions likely will begin to impact the area Monday afternoon.
“This will be an extremely dangerous storm if predictions hold,” Trooper Tod noted. “Expect road closures and hotels to fill up fast.”
For those that do have to drive, KHP said to dress warmly, fill the gas tank, keep phones charged and cut out unnecessary travel.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office gave the following tips for drivers who absolutely have to be on the roads:
- Do not use cruise control
- Avoid quick braking or acceleration
- Always keep an emergency kit in the vehicle
- Slow down and increase the distance between vehicles
- Inform family and friends of travel routes
- Ensure vehicles are in good mechanical order
- Buckle up and make sure children are properly seat-belted
- Dress for conditions with a coat, hat, gloves, scarf, blanket, etc.
- Keep turn signals, brake lights and windows clear of snow and ice
- Plan travel accordingly
- Put a first aid and road safety kit in the vehicle
- Tune into local weather channels for updates on current conditions
- Double-check tire pressure
- Ensure vehicles are up to date on routine maintenance
- Know the directions
- Have a backup route planned
- Check for detours, road closures and more on KanDrive
- Pay attention to all traffic lights and signs
- Eliminate cellphone usage
- Reduce eating and drinking while driving
- Lower the volume of conversations
- Turn the music down
The U.S. National Weather Service in Topeka also warned against travel as heavier snow is expected along and north of I-70. Wintry weather is expected to impact the entire state. Those who do have to drive should be prepared for rapid changes in the weather and driving conditions.
The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office has also warned employees to call in if possible and for managers to excuse any absences as roads are expected to be “extra horrible.” With an accumulation of 1 to 5 inches possible and gusting winds around 45 mph, drivers should beware.
To check local road conditions and closures, click HERE.
Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.