Law enforcement warns against travel as Kansans prepare for winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As rain falls on the Capital City, further west, snow is beginning to accumulate, and local law enforcement officials have warned drivers against traveling through the state.

Trooper Tod with the Kansas Highway Patrol took to Facebook on Sunday to warn those who planned to travel through Kansas on Monday and Tuesday to reschedule. A major winter storm with blizzard conditions likely will begin to impact the area Monday afternoon.

“This will be an extremely dangerous storm if predictions hold,” Trooper Tod noted. “Expect road closures and hotels to fill up fast.”

For those that do have to drive, KHP said to dress warmly, fill the gas tank, keep phones charged and cut out unnecessary travel.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office gave the following tips for drivers who absolutely have to be on the roads:

Do not use cruise control

Avoid quick braking or acceleration

Always keep an emergency kit in the vehicle

Slow down and increase the distance between vehicles

Inform family and friends of travel routes

Ensure vehicles are in good mechanical order

Buckle up and make sure children are properly seat-belted

Dress for conditions with a coat, hat, gloves, scarf, blanket, etc.

Keep turn signals, brake lights and windows clear of snow and ice

Plan travel accordingly

Put a first aid and road safety kit in the vehicle

Tune into local weather channels for updates on current conditions

Double-check tire pressure

Ensure vehicles are up to date on routine maintenance

Know the directions

Have a backup route planned

Check for detours, road closures and more on KanDrive

Pay attention to all traffic lights and signs

Eliminate cellphone usage

Reduce eating and drinking while driving

Lower the volume of conversations

Turn the music down

The U.S. National Weather Service in Topeka also warned against travel as heavier snow is expected along and north of I-70. Wintry weather is expected to impact the entire state. Those who do have to drive should be prepared for rapid changes in the weather and driving conditions.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office has also warned employees to call in if possible and for managers to excuse any absences as roads are expected to be “extra horrible.” With an accumulation of 1 to 5 inches possible and gusting winds around 45 mph, drivers should beware.

To check local road conditions and closures, click HERE.

