KU men, K-State women fall in AP Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest AP Rankings are out as the Jayhawks and Wildcats remain in the Top 25.

The Jayhawks fall from No. 2 to No. 3 as Houston leaps KU and Purdue remains No. 1. The Cougars are 14-0 and KU is 13-1.

Kansas will play UCF on the road Wednesday and then host No. 9 Oklahoma in the Top 10 matchup in Allen Fieldhouse.

As for the Wildcats they fall from No. 11 to No. 12. After previous No. 13 Virginia Tech beat undefeated No. 3 NC State. K-State is 15-1 with its only loss coming to Iowa. South Carolina remains No. 1 with a 14-0 record.

The Wildcats will host Oklahoma on Wednesday and then have a Top 25 matchup against Texas at home on Saturday.

