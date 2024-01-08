Kansas Commerce hires new deputy secretary

By Shalynn Long
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:46 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Joshua Jefferson has been named the agency’s new Deputy Secretary for Business Development.

The Kansas Department of Commerce sent out a news release explaining that Joshua Jefferson has 15 years of experience in economic development, commercial real estate, and airport management, most recently serving as Economic Development Program Manager for the city of Tempe, Arizona.

“The unprecedented wave of economic activity Kansas is enjoying is a direct result of Governor Laura Kelly’s directive to grow our state’s economy to new heights,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Joshua has a proven relentless commitment to growth, investment attraction and sustainable development, as well as a deep understanding of how these sectors interconnect. I am looking forward to seeing his talents brought to Kansas.”

Jefferson earned a bachelor’s degree in Urban Real Estate Planning at Arizona State University.

“Kansas is in the midst of a period of historic economic growth,” Jefferson said. “I am honored to join the Department of Commerce and excited to contribute my economic development skills and passion to further strengthen the state’s reputation for innovation, collaboration and business success.”

Today, January 8, 2024, is Jefferson’s first day at the Department of Commerce.

“Together with the talented team at the Department of Commerce,” Jefferson added, “I look forward to shaping a future where Kansas thrives as #TheStateOfUnexpected opportunities.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce states, “In a previous role at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, Jefferson’s team oversaw the transformation of that entity into an economic development powerhouse, growing the economic impact to more than $1.8 billion annually and attracting major industry names such as Gulfstream Aerospace, Virgin Galactic and Boeing. Another noteworthy success was the expansion of DSV Sea & Air’s air charter network to the airport to better service the fast-growing semiconductor industry in the state and announcing an adjacent 2 million sq. ft. cargo and logistics center.”

