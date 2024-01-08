Iowa man identified as suspect killed during shooting with Leavenworth Police

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have identified the man killed during a shooting with police in Leavenworth as a 44-year-old Iowa man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday, Jan. 8, that the man killed during a shooting with police in Leavenworth over the weekend has been identified as Michael L. Mills, 44, of Indianola, Iowa.

The Leavenworth Police Department was called to the 400 block of N. 5th St. around 9 p.m. on Saturday after Mills had called them wanting to report a crime. He also told police he had been armed.

When they arrived, KBI said Mills was found in the front yard with a knife in his hand. He was told multiple times to stop and drop the knife. However, Mills charged toward officers and was shot as a result.

He was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

KBI noted that the investigation remains ongoing and once completed, the findings will be sent to the Leavenworth Co. Attorney for review.

