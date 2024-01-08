Governor Kelly issues a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, causing state offices to close

Generic Weather Closings Graphic
Generic Weather Closings Graphic(Irina Igumnova | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a news release, Governor Kelly announced that state office buildings in Shawnee County will close today at 3 pm and all day tomorrow.

“Due to the hazardous road conditions and increasingly heavy winter weather, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County early today and allowing state employees to work remotely tomorrow,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Please stay safe, exercise extreme caution if you must drive, and give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely.”

Due to the weather conditions, the declaration takes effect at 3:00 p.m. today, January 8, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

The news release also states, “A reassessment of weather conditions will be made tomorrow in order to determine whether the Declaration will be extended any further, but based on the current forecast, normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday.”

This declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who work in offices located in Shawnee County. This declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of government. Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees if appropriate.

If you have to go somewhere, please be safe and keep in mind the road conditions.

The news release also states, “those outside of Shawnee County, due to the size of this storm and varying degrees of impact, the public is strongly encouraged to check with local state offices to see if they are open prior to venturing out in the storm – especially in those areas that are seeing blizzard-like conditions.”

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
Winter Storm Warning Northeast Kansas
Heaviest Snow & Wind Gusts 30 To 50MPH Tonight
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that she has relocated the Kansas Tourism Division to...
Kansas Commerce hires new deputy secretary
Winter Storm Warning Northeast Kansas
Winter Storm Warning Northeast Kansas
Edward Beddingfield
Robbery put to an end by Topekan who detained suspect until police arrived
First responders rescue two people trapped in a truck that slid off a highway east of Denison...
2 taken to hospital after truck slides off road, into ravine, trapping them east of Denison