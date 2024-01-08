Governor Kelly issues a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, causing state offices to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a news release, Governor Kelly announced that state office buildings in Shawnee County will close today at 3 pm and all day tomorrow.

“Due to the hazardous road conditions and increasingly heavy winter weather, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County early today and allowing state employees to work remotely tomorrow,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Please stay safe, exercise extreme caution if you must drive, and give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely.”

Due to the weather conditions, the declaration takes effect at 3:00 p.m. today, January 8, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

The news release also states, “A reassessment of weather conditions will be made tomorrow in order to determine whether the Declaration will be extended any further, but based on the current forecast, normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday.”

This declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who work in offices located in Shawnee County. This declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of government. Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees if appropriate.

If you have to go somewhere, please be safe and keep in mind the road conditions.

The news release also states, “those outside of Shawnee County, due to the size of this storm and varying degrees of impact, the public is strongly encouraged to check with local state offices to see if they are open prior to venturing out in the storm – especially in those areas that are seeing blizzard-like conditions.”

