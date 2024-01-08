Gov. Kelly, state lawmakers unveil tax cut proposal on first day in session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly, alongside a bi-partisan group of Kansas lawmakers, has revealed a tax cut proposal now that the legislature is back in session.

Monday, Jan. 8, is the official first day of the 2024 legislative session. At the start of the day, Gov. Kelly, Republican State Senators John Doll and Rob Olson, Independent State Senator Dennis Pyle, and Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes hosted a conference to announce a comprehensive tax cut proposal that the group believes “would save Kansans more than $1 billion over three years,” according to Governor Kelly’s office.

These legislators claim this proposal will cut taxes for every Kansan while maintaining the state’s strong fiscal standing while not proposing a single tax rate for taxpayers like other tax plans proposed this session.

“As Kansans feel the pain of rising costs, it’s clear that we need to cut taxes. This plan provides relief for middle-class Kansans, is fiscally responsible, and keeps seniors and families in their homes – which is why it’s garnered bipartisan support,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The other tax proposal out there – the flat tax – does relatively little for the middle class. Kansans have seen how reckless tax experiments work out, and they don’t want to go back to the days of four-day school weeks, crumbling roads, and crippling debt.”

Here is what Gov. Kelly and lawmakers say will change if the proposal is approved.

State Property Taxes

According to lawmakers, the bipartisan proposal would exempt the first $100,000 in state property taxes for Kansas homeowners. If implemented, the proposal is said to save Kansas homeowners “around $100 million per year,” and claims that 370,000 homeowners would pay less than $20 annually in state property tax.

“I congratulate Governor Kelly for including in her proposal raising the exemption for the 20 mill statewide school levy to $100,000 of appraised value,” House Democratic Leader Vic Miller said. “This is a great first step to providing long-overdue property tax relief to beleaguered Kansas homeowners.”

Eliminate State Taxes on Social Security Income

Eleven states have now imposed a state tax on Social Security benefits and Kansas is one of them. According to Gov. Kelly, that imposed tax has resulted in many seniors leaving the state in search of a lower tax burden. The hope is that if this plan were enacted and by eliminating the Social Security income tax, retired Kansans are estimated to save more than $525 million in the first five years of this plan.

“Kansans work hard to be able to retire and should be able to enjoy that time without worrying about how to make ends meet,” said Senator Dennis Pyle, an Independent representing Kansas Senate District 1. “There’s no reason for Kansas to remain a state that taxes its retirees. I’ve signed onto this plan because eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits is a commonsense way retired Kansans can stay close to family and not feel the need to move out of the state for tax relief.”

Increase the Standard Deduction

According to Gov. Kelly, increasing the standard deduction that most Kansans use to reduce their taxable income and overall tax bill from $3,500 to $5,000 for a single Kansan, from $6,000 to $7,500 for those filing as head of household, or from $8,000 to $10,000 for those married and filing jointly, Kansans could likely save over $200 million in three years.

“Working, middle-class Kansans deserve our support as they feel the pinch between their wages and the rising cost of living,” said Senator Rob Olson, a Republican serving Kansas Senate District 23. “By increasing the standard deduction, this bill lightens the tax burden on individuals and families while ensuring our budget stays balanced.”

Immediately Axing the State Sales Tax on Groceries, Diapers, and Feminine Hygiene Products

The proposal if enacted is said to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products immediately by April 1, 2024, instead of 2025.

“Kansans need us to deliver responsible tax relief that will help them afford their groceries and other necessities,” said Representative Brandon Woodard, a Democrat Kansas House District 108. “The immediate elimination of the food sales tax is a commonsense plan that will put more money back into Kansans pockets now, instead of waiting until 2025.”

Relief to Working Families in need of Child Care

According to Gov. Kelly, the tax cut proposal, if enacted, would double the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit the parents can claim to help pay for child or dependent care while they work or attend school. By doubling it, the Governor’s office estimates saving Kansas families $18 million over three years.

“This is [a] commonsense tax policy that will provide relief to all Kansas taxpayers. In particular, it will help more parents access affordable, high-quality child care,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes. “Child care is hard to find and hard to afford for too many Kansas families. That holds back moms and dads – and our economy. The child care tax credit included in this proposal is a win-win, helping employers attract better job candidates and ensuring all Kansans have the freedom to participate in our workforce.”

Creates a Back-to-School State Sales Tax Holiday

If the proposal is enacted, the State of Kansas will officially create a four-day tax-free holiday every back-to-school season in August. In order to ease the pain of additional funding families have to spend on clothing, school supplies, computer software, computers, and computer supplies.

“Our students must have the tools necessary to succeed in the classroom and be productive members of society and our workforce,” said Senator John Doll, Kansas Senate District 39. “Creating the sales tax holiday on school supplies and goods ensures Kansas students are prepared for a new school year and all their future may hold.”

“Too many Kansans are feeling the effects of rising costs,” said Representative Henry Helgerson, a Democrat representing Kansas House District 83. “It’s crucial that we pass responsible tax cuts to support hardworking Kansans and give them some much-needed relief.”

To learn more about the bipartisan plan, click HERE.

To view the estimated fiscal impact of the plan, click HERE.

