Footprints in snow lead to arrest of 2 teens for multiple burglaries in S. Topeka

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Footprints in the snow led law enforcement officials to find two teenagers accused of burglarizing two separate businesses over the weekend.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, law enforcement officials were called to TJ’s Express at 5405 S. Topeka Blvd. with reports of an overnight burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found footprints in the snow leading away from the business. They were able to track the footprints back to their home in the 6800 block of SW Knoll Ct.

Once at the home, deputies said they found various items taken during the burglary. They also found items taken from a burglary at Pauline Food Center at 5812 S. Topeka Blvd. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Jayden J. Hanner, 17, and Matthew K. Rodenbaugh, 16, both of Topeka, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center on:

  • 2 counts of burglary
  • 2 counts of felony theft
  • 2 counts of felony criminal damage to property

No further information about the incident has been released.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife
Slight shift in the storm
Monday forecast: Heavy snow to begin the week

Latest News

FILE
Iowa man identified as suspect killed during shooting with Leavenworth Police
A pair of earthquakes rattled South-Central Kansas over the weekend as Kansans enjoyed the...
Pair of earthquakes rattle South-Central Kansas to begin 2024
As a winter storm is expected to hit the Topeka area late Monday morning, some services have...
Topeka area services assuage fears of closures as winter storm expected
A wet snow began falling mid-morning Monday in the Topeka vicinity.
Snow begins falling mid-morning Monday in Topeka
FILE
Topeka Rescue Mission to open warming center