Footprints in snow lead to arrest of 2 teens for multiple burglaries in S. Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Footprints in the snow led law enforcement officials to find two teenagers accused of burglarizing two separate businesses over the weekend.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, law enforcement officials were called to TJ’s Express at 5405 S. Topeka Blvd. with reports of an overnight burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found footprints in the snow leading away from the business. They were able to track the footprints back to their home in the 6800 block of SW Knoll Ct.

Once at the home, deputies said they found various items taken during the burglary. They also found items taken from a burglary at Pauline Food Center at 5812 S. Topeka Blvd. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Jayden J. Hanner, 17, and Matthew K. Rodenbaugh, 16, both of Topeka, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center on:

2 counts of burglary

2 counts of felony theft

2 counts of felony criminal damage to property

No further information about the incident has been released.

