Dickinson, Lee rack up Big 12 honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another week, and more awards for two of the top players in men’s and women’s basketball.

Hunter Dickinson was named the Big 12 Newcomer and Player of the Week. It marks the third week this season that Dickinson has been honored and his second winning both awards.

Dickinson was the hero against TCU scoring the game winning bucket with 3.4 seconds remaining and finished the day with 30 points and 11 rebounds. He recorded his Big 12-best ninth double-double of the season and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in six-straight games and the double-double was the 40th of his career. The six-game stretch of double-digit rebounds is the longest of his career. His eight offensive rebounds were a season high by a Jayhawk and the most since David McCormack grabbed 10 offensive rebounds on Jan. 15, 2022 vs. West Virginia. This was Dickinson’s second 30-point effort this season as he did it against Chaminade in Hawaii and the fifth of his career.

Lee was named the co-Big 12 Player of the Week as she shares the awards with Texas’ Madison Booker. Lee averaged 19.5 points on a .708 field goal percentage, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 1.5 steals and 0.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per game. She led the league in blocks per game, was second in scoring, third in field goal percentage and fifth in rebounding.

This is her seventh career honor and third this season. According to Kansas State Athletics, Lee joins Nicole Ohlde (7) and Kendra Wecker (7) for the K-State record for most Big 12 Player of the Week honors. When including her Big 12 record 12 Freshman of the Week recognitions from the 2019-20 season, Lee has received 19 Big 12 weekly honors during her K-State career.

Lee is averaging 19.8 points on a career-high .679 field goal percentage, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in 24.9 minutes per game. She ranks third in the nation in field goals made (133), fifth in the nation in field goal percentage, ninth in the nation for total blocks (40) and 10th in the country for total points scored (316).

She also recorded her 54th double-double against Houston on Jan. 3 which is fifth in Big 12 history. Against UCF Lee tallied seven blocks which are the most in a Big 12 game this season and most in a conference game for K-State since she did back in 2021 against KU. That was her 18th career game with five or more blocked shots.

