Corrections officer back on the job after Lansing inmate attacks him

FILE - Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.(KCTV5 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - One corrections officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility is now back on the job thanks to the quick actions of his fellow officers after an inmate attacked him.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Corrections have told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday, Jan. 2, it was reported that two inmates had attacked a corrections officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Thanks to the quick actions of fellow officers and quick medical care, he was able to return to work the following day.

The Department of Corrections has confirmed that an investigation into the matter has been opened, however, it did not release the names of the alleged attackers. However, a Disciplinary Offense Code will be applied and the inmates will be held accountable up to and including criminal charges.

KDOC also noted that the facility was on lockdown for three days after the incident due to security and safety measures and is now back to normal operations.

According to the Department, staffing has improved statewide, including significant improvements at Lansing Correctional. This has provided much-needed relief and stability in all work units.

This is the second incident to happen at the prison which resulted in injury since Thanksgiving. On Nov. 26, Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott, 29, was pronounced deceased after he was attacked by another inmate. The crime was ruled a homicide and one suspect has been identified, however, his name has not been released and he has not yet been charged.

