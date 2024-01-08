Chiefs win regular season finale over Chargers with late field goal from Butker

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches before the start of an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WIBW) - Kansas City rested a lot of its main starters but leave Los Angeles with a 13-12 win.

The Chiefs got on the board first with four minutes left in the first quarter after a 97-yard Mike Edwards fumble recovery.

Kansas City would lead 10-6 at halftime after Cameron Dicker knocked through a 49 and 40-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Before LA made it a 10-9 after a 43-yard field goal, Chris Jones got his 10th sack with four minutes left in the third quarter which earned him $1.25 million.

The Chargers took a 12-10 lead with four minutes left in the game after Dicker’s fourth field goal of the game from 20-yards out.

Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead field goal to put the Chiefs up 13-12 and close the door on 2023 regular season.

Chiefs finished the season at 11-6 and will be the No. 3 seed.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY
Topeka Police Department responded to a barricaded person.
Topeka Police Department respond to barricaded person
Authorities arrest second suspect in Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
police lights
Police: Premature infant found dead in Dodge City pond

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
Kansas State students
Kansas State earns win in Big 12 opener over UCF after Perry’s big night
Heim Brothers
Heim brothers of Washburn Rural commit to Washburn
Kansas State's Will McNair Jr., celebrates a basket against Central Florida during the first...
Kansas State earns win in Big 12 opener over UCF after Perry’s big night