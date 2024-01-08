Chiefs win regular season finale over Chargers with late field goal from Butker

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WIBW) - Kansas City rested a lot of its main starters but leave Los Angeles with a 13-12 win.

The Chiefs got on the board first with four minutes left in the first quarter after a 97-yard Mike Edwards fumble recovery.

Kansas City would lead 10-6 at halftime after Cameron Dicker knocked through a 49 and 40-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Before LA made it a 10-9 after a 43-yard field goal, Chris Jones got his 10th sack with four minutes left in the third quarter which earned him $1.25 million.

The Chargers took a 12-10 lead with four minutes left in the game after Dicker’s fourth field goal of the game from 20-yards out.

Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead field goal to put the Chiefs up 13-12 and close the door on 2023 regular season.

Chiefs finished the season at 11-6 and will be the No. 3 seed.

