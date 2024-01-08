Chiefs to play Wild Card game on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The stage is set at GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium next weekend.

The Chiefs are coming off their 13-12 win over the Chargers to wrap up the 2023 regular season and will now play on Jan. 13 at seven p.m. on Peacock.

They’re awaiting a winner of the Bills and Dolphins game to determine its opponent. If Miami wins, Pittsburgh will play in Kansas City. If Miami loses, the Dolphins would head to Arrowhead and potential for Tyreek Hill to make his first appearance in Kansas City since signing with Miami.

