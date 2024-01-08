Chiefs to play Wild Card game on Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, center right, celebrates with teammate...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, center right, celebrates with teammate quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center in white hoodie, and others after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. The sack earned Jones a $1.25 million contract incentive. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The stage is set at GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium next weekend.

The Chiefs are coming off their 13-12 win over the Chargers to wrap up the 2023 regular season and will now play on Jan. 13 at seven p.m. on Peacock.

They’re awaiting a winner of the Bills and Dolphins game to determine its opponent. If Miami wins, Pittsburgh will play in Kansas City. If Miami loses, the Dolphins would head to Arrowhead and potential for Tyreek Hill to make his first appearance in Kansas City since signing with Miami.

