Build up of carbon chemicals leads to Emporia chimney fire

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Build up of creosote - carbon chemicals formed by the burning of wood - led to an evening chimney fire in Emporia.

KVOE reports that around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of 1530 Williby Ln. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a chimney box and the top of the chimney were ablaze. No damages or injuries were reported.

Further investigation revealed creosote had built up in the fireplace flue which caused the fire.

