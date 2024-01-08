Build up of carbon chemicals leads to Emporia chimney fire

FILE
FILE(Mgn)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Build up of creosote - carbon chemicals formed by the burning of wood - led to an evening chimney fire in Emporia.

KVOE reports that around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of 1530 Williby Ln. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a chimney box and the top of the chimney were ablaze. No damages or injuries were reported.

Further investigation revealed creosote had built up in the fireplace flue which caused the fire.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife
A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY

Latest News

FILE
Topeka area services assuage fears of closures as winter storm expected
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Three people were taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka after an illegal U-turn on I-70 left...
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
A new resale store, “Furry Buddies Yard Sale Shop”, has recently opened in Topeka.
A new Topeka shop gives back to local animal humane groups