Brown Co. Sheriff warns residents to stay home, be prepared for winter weather

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff has warned residents to be prepared for winter weather and stay home as conditions worsen during a major winter storm.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant has warned residents to take precautions as the first winter storm is upon Northeast Kansas with heavy snowfall predicted. An arctic front is also expected to sweep through later in the week with another chance of significant snowfall.

“With heavy snowfall predicted and then zero or below wind chills, this combination can be very severe,” Sheriff Merchant said. “When the full effects of the storm take place, I am asking that residents take precautions before this happens, to keep no only yourselves, but your families safe and others as well.”

If residents do not need to travel, Merchant said it is best to stay out of the storm and at home. Ensure needed supplies is abundant such as groceries, medications and fuel, instead of waiting until the last minute.

“With the zero or below temperatures coming in later in the week, make sure to check on your family, friends and neighbors, especially if they are elderly, handicapped or disabled,” the Sheriff urged.

He also warned residents not to forget about their outdoor pets to ensure they have adequate food, water and shelter at all times. Straw and hay make better bedding than blankets.

Sheriff Merchant also noted that the basement of the Sheriff’s Office is open for shelter should the storm cause outages that would put residents at risk. Other options will be available should a widespread event happen.

“Please do not travel if you do not have to during the storm and contact your local law enforcement or Sheriff’s Office if you have questions,” the Sheriff concluded.

Those who need to reach the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office can do so at 785-742-7125.

