Attempt to pass semi in the snow leads to collision near Emporia

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to pass a semi-truck on I-335 near Emporia led to a collision that backed traffic up on snow-impacted roads.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 138.7 on southbound I-335 in Lyon County with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they determined that a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Danielle Isch, 35, of Osage City, had been headed south on the interstate when she attempted to change lanes to pass a semi.

KHP indicated that Isch had been driving at 72 mph as a winter storm began to impact the area. She lost control of the SUV and hit the barrier wall which pushed her into a ditch.

First responders noted that Isch did complain of pain at the scene but was not taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Her vehicle was also towed away from the scene.

KHP said Isch was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

